Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GRAB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.23.

GRAB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,713,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,562,619. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,128,000 after buying an additional 36,542,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grab by 12.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,537,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,705 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,588,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Grab by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,248,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Grab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,097,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 145,174 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

