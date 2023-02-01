Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and $801,460.43 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,984.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00421255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.82 or 0.00745547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00094119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00575496 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00182144 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

