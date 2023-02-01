Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a report issued on Monday, January 30th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $4.50 per share for the year. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share.

HAE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $44.98 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $297.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,209,000 after buying an additional 174,545 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Haemonetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 874,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,762,000 after buying an additional 33,223 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

