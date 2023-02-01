Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €182.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €182.00 ($197.83) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HNR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($210.87) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €220.00 ($239.13) target price on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Hannover Rück Stock Down 0.9 %

Hannover Rück stock traded down €1.70 ($1.85) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €186.20 ($202.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,817 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €185.08 and its 200 day moving average is €165.03. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($126.49).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

