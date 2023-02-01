Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $633.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,340 shares of company stock worth $235,073. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

See Also

