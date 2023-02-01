Haynes International (HAYN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Haynes International has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.55-$0.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Haynes International had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $143.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. On average, analysts expect Haynes International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAYN opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $697.24 million, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

HAYN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Haynes International news, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donald C. Campion sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $119,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $1,249,379.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,756 shares of company stock worth $1,585,959. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

