Head to Head Review: Kellogg (NYSE:K) & Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI)

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) and Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kellogg and Forafric Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kellogg $14.18 billion 1.65 $1.49 billion $4.34 15.80 Forafric Global N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A

Kellogg has higher revenue and earnings than Forafric Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

82.6% of Kellogg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Forafric Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kellogg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Kellogg has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forafric Global has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kellogg and Forafric Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kellogg 4 3 1 0 1.63 Forafric Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kellogg presently has a consensus target price of $72.22, suggesting a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Kellogg’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kellogg is more favorable than Forafric Global.

Profitability

This table compares Kellogg and Forafric Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kellogg 10.01% 31.96% 7.61% Forafric Global N/A -25.93% -1.74%

Summary

Kellogg beats Forafric Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa). The company was founded by Will Keith Kellogg in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, MI.

About Forafric Global

(Get Rating)

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC is headquartered in Gibraltar.

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.