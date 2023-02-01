Hedron (HDRN) Price Up 22.3% This Week

Hedron (HDRN) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Hedron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedron has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. Hedron has a market capitalization of $76.36 million and $1.21 million worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hedron Profile

Hedron was first traded on February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedron is hedron.pro.

Hedron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

