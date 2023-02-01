Hennessy Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 686.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,312,000 after buying an additional 567,715 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,733,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,225.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after buying an additional 351,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in General Mills by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after purchasing an additional 320,419 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Price Performance

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.39. 716,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.