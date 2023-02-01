Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $2.58. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 50,730 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $165.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.13 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 158,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $211,017.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,478,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 64.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

