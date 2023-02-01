Hershey (HSY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Hershey to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Hershey has set its FY22 guidance at $8.20-$8.27 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hershey to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSY opened at $224.60 on Wednesday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $193.09 and a 12-month high of $242.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.42 and a 200-day moving average of $227.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Erste Group Bank cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

