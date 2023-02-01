HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

