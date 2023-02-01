Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given New GBX 125 Price Target at UBS Group

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HCHDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. 70,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,157. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

