Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$980.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.28 million. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

Hologic Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.78. 1,944,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,614. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.83.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 77.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

