Hooked Protocol Price Hits $3.31 (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $165.26 million and $232.09 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $3.31 or 0.00013820 BTC on exchanges.

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 3.07280903 USD and is up 9.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $197,504,623.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

