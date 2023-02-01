Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.40.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.36. 343,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,205. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.87. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $177.20 and a 1-year high of $260.02.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.