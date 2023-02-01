Huntington National Bank Has $2.44 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 47,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,593,168. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $107.55 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $137.40. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.38.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.