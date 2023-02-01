Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Corning by 37.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 109.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after buying an additional 1,647,814 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 254.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after buying an additional 932,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 298.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,100,000 after buying an additional 739,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Down 4.9 %

Corning Company Profile

GLW stock opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

