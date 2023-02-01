Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Shares Up 45.1%

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HRCXF – Get Rating) were up 45.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 31,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Hurricane Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Hurricane Energy

Hurricane Energy Plc engages in the exploration of oil and gas reserves in fractured basement reservoirs. It holds licenses on the UK Continental Shelf to the west of Shetland Blocks. The company was founded by Robert Clive Trice on September 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Godalming, the United Kingdom.

