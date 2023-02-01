Hxro (HXRO) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hxro (HXRO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hxro token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. Hxro has a market cap of $52.54 million and approximately $74,241.15 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars.

