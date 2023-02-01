ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.22

ICON (ICX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000926 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $208.50 million and approximately $31.15 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 946,053,204 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 946,022,864.7256858 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20775838 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $13,940,652.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.