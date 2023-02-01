IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:IEX opened at $239.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.10. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in IDEX during the second quarter worth about $286,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

