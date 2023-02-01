Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $37.62 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 438.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,047 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Accenture by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $279.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.00 and a 200 day moving average of $282.25. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $360.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,149,355.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $2,231,012.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,115,191 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

