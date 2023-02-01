Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,693,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,372 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 3.49% of Cryoport worth $40,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 236.5% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 475,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 334,220 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 21.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,207,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,152,000 after buying an additional 216,590 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,720,000 after buying an additional 159,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $45.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.22 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 123.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.