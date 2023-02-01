Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,182,277 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,182,277 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,014,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,135,406,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,660,000 after acquiring an additional 448,080 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 17.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 189,395 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.90.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

NYSE:PKI opened at $137.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $190.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading

