Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.33

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.33 and last traded at $139.09, with a volume of 648746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.78.

PI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.89.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $33,604.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,253.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $53,921.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,364,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 451,565 shares of company stock worth $53,240,034 in the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Impinj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

