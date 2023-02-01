Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.68

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.68 and last traded at $114.30, with a volume of 91873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
Innospec Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day moving average is $100.01.
Innospec Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. Innospec’s payout ratio is 24.71%.
Insider Transactions at Innospec
In other news, SVP David B. Jones acquired 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,208.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $165,224.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Innospec
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,444,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,565,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Innospec by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innospec (IOSP)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.