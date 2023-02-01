Insider Buying: TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Major Shareholder Purchases 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Shuxiang Zhang bought 10,000,000 shares of TD stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,934,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,800,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
TD Stock Performance
TD stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,721. TD Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $61.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.
TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. TD had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.89 million for the quarter.
TD Company Profile
TD Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of metal products and provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Commodities Trading Business and Supply Chain Service Business segments. The Commodities Trading Business segment is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers.
