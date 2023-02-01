Insider Buying: TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Major Shareholder Purchases 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Shuxiang Zhang bought 10,000,000 shares of TD stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $12,100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,934,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,800,140. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

TD Stock Performance

TD stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,721. TD Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $61.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.

Get TD alerts:

TD (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. TD had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TD Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLG. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in TD by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 63,585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TD in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TD by 1,346.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 857,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TD Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of metal products and provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Commodities Trading Business and Supply Chain Service Business segments. The Commodities Trading Business segment is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.