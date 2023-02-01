Insider Selling: AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) SVP Sells 4,633 Shares of Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $59,997.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at $248,497.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANGO traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $13.36. 283,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $24.87.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANGO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. CWM LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 1,048.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

