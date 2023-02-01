Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells 29,732 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $1,742,592.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,661.83.

On Friday, January 13th, Brian Armstrong sold 58,053 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,906,133.18.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $547,663.44.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $524,918.46.

On Monday, December 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $696,620.76.

On Monday, November 21st, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $624,372.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $7.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 18,492,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,502,260. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.16. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $217.49.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 39.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.04.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

