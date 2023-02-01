Insider Selling: IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) CEO Sells 11,313 Shares of Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $44,233.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

IMARA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. 21,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,530. IMARA Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $119.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Get IMARA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMARA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IMARA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IMARA by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IMARA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 39,007 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.