Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells 3,698 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $361.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,983,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,726. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.04. The company has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $451.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.36.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

