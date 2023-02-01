Insider Selling: Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $529,350.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $463,350.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Bernard Coulie sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $95,850.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $285,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $289,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLRX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 624,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,229. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.99. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLRX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

