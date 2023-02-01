Insider Selling: Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRXGet Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 26th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $529,350.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 24th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $463,350.00.
  • On Monday, January 9th, Bernard Coulie sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $95,850.00.
  • On Friday, January 6th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $285,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 3rd, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $289,950.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 20th, Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLRX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 624,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,229. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.99. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLRX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

