Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-$3.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion. Integer also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.08-1.11 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Shares of ITGR opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.89. Integer has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,643,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Integer in the first quarter worth about $3,846,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Integer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Integer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Integer by 15.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,683,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
