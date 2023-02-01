Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 757,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,880,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS opened at $365.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.17. The company has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock valued at $114,884,116. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

