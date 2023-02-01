International Biotechnology Trust PLC Boosts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up approximately 1.0% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,537.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,082,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,537.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,570,417 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBIX stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.20. The stock had a trading volume of 60,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,565. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

