International Biotechnology Trust PLC Purchases 198,190 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 7,593.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,190 shares during the quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $80,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. 283,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,906,450. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,170.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 8,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $70,916.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,621.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $66,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,170.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,826 shares of company stock valued at $269,008. Insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNCE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.