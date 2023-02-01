International Biotechnology Trust PLC Takes Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC owned about 0.39% of Adicet Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 943,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,740,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 935,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 219,894 shares during the last quarter.

ACET traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. 16,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ACET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,593.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,967 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $146,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $592,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

