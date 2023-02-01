Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for February 1st (ASOMY, BURL, CURY, DSITF, FIBK, FINV, FL, FRST, HMST, HUBB)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 1st:
ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a mixed rating to a positive rating.
Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.
First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $62.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.
Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.
HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.
Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $205.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.
KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pgs Asa (OTC:PGEJF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $91.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.
UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.
UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $108.00 price target on the stock.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $127.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $111.00.
