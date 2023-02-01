Investors Purchase High Volume of Spotify Technology Call Options (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 13,440 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 42% compared to the typical volume of 9,440 call options.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Shares of SPOT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.75. 1,819,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,596. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $208.49.
Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
- Boeing Produces the Last 747 Ever, What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.