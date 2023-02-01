Investors Purchase High Volume of Spotify Technology Call Options (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 13,440 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 42% compared to the typical volume of 9,440 call options.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.75. 1,819,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,596. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.40 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $208.49.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after buying an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

