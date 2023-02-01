IPVERSE (IPV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $382,229.38

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $382,229.38 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 90.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402170 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.74 or 0.28229384 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00568988 BTC.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

