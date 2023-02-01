iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 36,662 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,424,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.67.

