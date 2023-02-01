iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.21. The company had a trading volume of 424,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,370. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

