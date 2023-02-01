iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.93. 170,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,779. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $159.80.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

