Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Isoray shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 395,716 shares trading hands.

Isoray Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $54.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter. Isoray had a negative net margin of 91.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Isoray

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Isoray

In related news, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,147,038 shares in the company, valued at $389,992.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 185,404 shares of company stock worth $66,454. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Isoray stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.39% of Isoray worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Featured Stories

