Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.54

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and traded as high as $9.04. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 83,519 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 8.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.