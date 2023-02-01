Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $156.48 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $125.36 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 1,063 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $164,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total value of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,840,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,258 shares of company stock worth $2,817,148. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading

