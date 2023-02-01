Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Visa Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a report released on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $230.21 on Monday. Visa has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.58. The stock has a market cap of $433.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.76 and a 200-day moving average of $205.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

