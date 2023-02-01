Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $43,276.26 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00028999 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00018951 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00220280 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002768 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00885049 USD and is up 12.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $59,723.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

