Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.33

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.33 and traded as low as C$4.96. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 654,842 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JOY shares. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Journey Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.60 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.